Shatrughan Sinha Clarifies He Didn't Take a Dig At Akshay Kumar For Tweeting About His Rs 25 Crore Contribution, Calls Him a 'Dear Family Friend'

Shatrughan Sinha has been on fire these days for his bold statements. The actor-turned-politician doesn't mince words and often calls out people openly. Recently, he pulled up Mukesh Khanna who took a sly dig at his daughter Sonakshi Sinha over Ramayan. Not long after that, it seems Sinha had taken a jibe at Akshay Kumar after he spoke to a Bollywood portal about celebrities flaunting the amount they give for charity amid the coronavirus crisis. Many thought it was hinted at Kumar given that he used the example of the figure, "25 crores" which was the exact amount that Akshay donated for the PM CARES fund. Did Shatrughan Sinha Take a Dig at Akshay Kumar For Tweeting About His Rs 25 Crore Contribution to PM Cares Relief Fund?

Although in a recent interview, Sinha has clarified that his comments weren't directed at Akshay Kumar. Speaking to Subhash K Jha, the actor said, " “When I made that statement I didn’t have Akshay Kumar in mind. People came to their own conclusion because Akshay has given 25 crores for the virus-affected. I would never target Akshay for any taunt. He is not only my daughter Sonakshi’s leading man but also a dear family friend. We visit one another socially.”

Sinha even went on praise Akshay for his contribution. He said, "His generosity and concern for the downtrodden is an example to all of us.”Sonakshi Sinha’s Father Shatrughan Sinha Hits Back at Mukesh Khanna Over ‘Ramayan’ Jibe, Says ‘She Doesn’t Need a Certificate of Approval’

We bet hearing this Akshay's fans will be more than relived who have been lauding the actor for his amazing contribution amid this crisis. The actor was one of the early ones among Bollywood stars to step-up and make a hefty donation for the cause.