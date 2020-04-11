Sonakshi Sinha's Father Shatrughan Sinha Hits Back at Mukesh Khanna Over 'Ramayan' Jibe, Says 'She Doesn’t Need a Certificate of Approval'

Sonakshi, Shatrughan Sinha, Muksh Khanna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sonakshi Sinha's KBC debacle is not going away from the news anytime soon. The actress became the centre of jokes after she failed to answer a question about Ramayana. She was recently called out by Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna. Nitish Bhardwaj, who played Krishna on the show, had to come to her defence. Now, Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, has also hit back at Mukesh. "I believe someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?" he said in an interview with an entertainment portal.

He added, "I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone."

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, “I would like to tell my friend Mukesh Khanna that there may be a whole new generation which doesn’t know details of Indian heritage and its literature. It is not their fault."

Nitish further explained, "There was a sea change in India’s economic environment after 1992 that everyone started running the rat race, trying to make their careers and prosper financially.”

Hit TV shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan are being retelecasted during the lockdown. Taking a jibe at Sonakshi, Mukesh had said, "It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha," he said, adding, "People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for.” Stay tuned for more updates on this seemingly never-ending saga.