Mumbai, June 29: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in ‘Baby John’, has come down heavily on the media fraternity over the insensitive coverage of the demise of actress Shefali Jariwala. On Sunday, Varun took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he schooled the media over unethical coverage, and urged the members of the media and his friends in the fraternity to be respectful in covering the news.

He wrote, “Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this, how is this benefitting anyone? My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered (sic)”. Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Investigation Points to Medical Factors, No Foul Play Suspected.

Varun Dhawan Slams Media Coverage of Demise of Shefali Jariwala

Shefali reportedly passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. Her husband Parag Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Investigating officers and forensic experts have gathered crucial details pointing to health-related factors as a possible cause. Sources stated that Shefali had been consistently undergoing anti-aging treatments for several years. On June 27, despite observing a fast for a religious ritual at home, she reportedly received her routine injection, which may have triggered the cardiac arrest that led to her death. ‘Meri Pari Ke Liye Sab Pray Kariyega’: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Addresses Media Post Actress' Cremation (Watch Video).

A source informed that evening, between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, her health reportedly declined rapidly, her body began trembling and she lost consciousness.

Any foul play is ruled out so far in the investigation. The police recorded the statements of 8 people in this case. Mumbai has shared that these people include statements of family members, servants and the doctor at Bellevue Hospital, a Mumbai Police official shared.

