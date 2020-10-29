New Delhi, October 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned recent terror attacks in France. In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said India stands with France in the fight against terrorism. "I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism," he tweeted.

PM Modi's tweet came a knife attack was reported inside a cathedral in Nice, France. The attack took place at 9 am on Thursday inside the Notre-Dame basilica. Three people, including a woman, were killed and several others wounded in the attack. There were unconfirmed reports that one of the victims had been beheaded by the attacker. The French police described the scene as a "vision of horror".

The knife attack comes two weeks after the horrific killing of a 47-year-old teacher, Samuel Paty, by a refugee Islamic extremist after cartoons of Prophet Mohammed were shown by Paty to his students in a class on freedom of speech. Emmanuel Macron Has Attacked Islam and Hurt Sentiments of Muslims: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Over Prophet's Cartoon Row in France.

This is not the first time Nice has come under attack. In 2016, a Tunisian named Mohammed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a 19-tonne cargo truck into the crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day. Eighty-six people were killed and more than 400 injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack

