Shweta Singh Kirti shared that her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, wanted their family to watch his film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, together. Shweta shared a throwback picture on Instagram, where she and her sister Meetu Singh are seen showering money on the late Bollywood actor. "It was Oct of 2016, Bhai had asked me to fly down from USA so that all of us can watch Dhoni Movie together in the Theatre. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Emotional Video of Him Visiting Specially-Abled Students

I was sooo proud of him and so excited that I took the first plane I got to reach India and celebrate Bhai's success together. I miss you so much Bhai. God, give me the strength to bear this loss. #MyBrotherTheBest #MissYouBhai," she wrote as caption. The 2016 release "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" is based on the life of Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Calls For a Boycott On ‘Shashank’ Movie That Is Loosely Based On Actor’s Death Case

Check Shweta Singh Kirti's Instagram Post Below:

The film also features Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher, is directed by Neeraj Pandey. It is one of the biggest hits in Sushant's Bollywood career. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the death.

