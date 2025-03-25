The much-anticipated film Sikandar, produced by renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, has generated significant buzz ahead of its global release. Advance bookings opened earlier this week in the Netherlands and Germany, with initial screenings selling out within hours, leaving fans eager for the cinematic experience. ‘Sikandar’ Advance Bookings Open on March 25: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Gears Up for Grand Eid Release.

Featuring a star-studded cast and a compelling blend of action, emotion and suspense, Sikandar promises to be a highlight of 2025's cinematic calendar. The rapid seat reservations across both European markets underscore its status as one of the year's most awaited releases.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, known for delivering high-quality blockbusters, continues this legacy with Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film aims to redefine the action genre through spectacular visuals and gripping storytelling. The exceptional advance booking response reflects the project's immense anticipation.

More than just a film, Sikandar represents a celebration for Salman Khan fans as a major Eid 2025 release. Its global appeal is evident, with international audiences following the proven track records of Nadiadwala and Murugadoss, whose previous collaborations have achieved worldwide success. ‘Sikandar’ Trailer: Salman Khan Delivers High-Octane Action and Swagger in This Action-Packed Promo Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj (Watch Video).

Prepare for an epic cinematic event this Eid 2025 as Salman Khan returns alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Produced by visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film releases worldwide on March 30, 2025.

