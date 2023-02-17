Sivakarthikeyan is a phenomenal actor now. He has been impressing his audience for a long time now. He is not just a good actor but also a talented filmmaker who has produced movies under his banner. He started his journey on stage and graduated to hosting shows later. Then movies happened with the release of Marina and since then, he has consistently taken great strides in his career. But what you may not be aware of is during his early days, when he was still establishing himself as an actor, he worked in a short film called Mugapputhagam directed by Atlee. Sivakarthikeyan Birthday: Arabic Kuthu, Summa Surrunu, Chellamma – 5 Times When Kollywood’s Favourite Performer Impressed Fans As A Lyricist!.

Mugapputhagam talks about cyber crimes committed by using fake profiles on Facebook. How gullible youth are honey-trapped and looted. Sivakarthikeyan plays a guy who is in love with a woman he befriends on FB but gets cold feet after listening to the news. However, he decides to take the risk anyway with a lot of help from his friends.

The first single from Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Maaveran, "Scene Ah Scene Ah" today which his fans have been waiting for a long time. It is the birthday gift they deserve from the actor!

