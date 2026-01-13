Dev Ramnath, the creative director and actor of the newly released Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has launched a scathing critique against a section of Thalapathy Vijay’s fanbase, accusing them of orchestrating a "negative campaign" to sabotage their movie’s success. The allegations come at a tense time for the Tamil film industry, as Vijay’s highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, remains stuck in a legal battle over its release. ‘Parasakthi’ Review: Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara’s Tamil Political Drama on Hindi Imposition Fails To Impress Critics, Who Call It Dull and Emotionally Distant.

What Did Dev Ramnath Say About the Negative Reviews ‘Parasakthi’ Is Receiving?

Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on January 11, Ramnath detailed a series of coordinated efforts aimed at lowering Parasakthi's audience ratings. He claimed that certain fan groups have been "messing with" ratings on platforms like BookMyShow and spreading outdated or out-of-context video clips to misrepresent the film.

"Just because we’re releasing alongside your film doesn’t give you the right to sabotage ours," Ramnath stated, addressing the trolls directly. He emphasised that Parasakthi had announced its release date well in advance and argued that healthy competition should not involve active efforts to harm another project's reputation.

‘Parasakthi’ Actor Dev Ramnath Calls Out Thalapathy Vijay Fans for Negativity Against Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Amid ‘Jana Nayagan’ Delay – View Post

Just because we’re releasing alongside your film doesn’t give you the right to sabotage ours. We announced our release date first. Did we try to stop your film? Never. I was at the CBFC office every single day, in chennai and Mumbai, to overcome hurdles. We were dealing with… pic.twitter.com/UdaHfW3JQL — Dev Ramnath (@DevRamnath) January 11, 2026

‘Jana Nayagan’ Controversy

The friction between the two camps intensified following the postponement of Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. Originally scheduled for a January 9 release, the film, marking Vijay’s last project before his full-time transition into politics, was delayed after the Madras High Court reserved its order regarding the film’s censor certification.

While many of Vijay's fans expressed frustration over the delay, Ramnath noted that his team also faced significant hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Parasakthi received its UA certificate less than 18 hours before its scheduled January 10 opening, following approximately 20 suggested cuts and modifications.

Impact on Box Office

Despite the online backlash, Parasakthi, which stars Sivakarthikeyan and explores the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition student movements, opened to a respectable INR 12.5 crore on its first day. However, the film saw a sharp decline in collections by its third day, earning roughly INR 2.75 crore on Monday.

Industry analysts suggest that while weekday drops are common, the "mixed" sentiment fueled by organised negative reviews may be impacting the film’s ability to sustain momentum. Ramnath described the behaviour as "unhealthy for cinema," noting that similar tactics were used against other major releases in the previous year.

A Call for Industry Unity

The controversy has sparked a wider conversation about "fan wars" in the Kollywood industry. Director Karthik Subbaraj and lead actor Sivakarthikeyan have both called for unity, urging audiences to set aside political agendas and personal rivalries to support the theatrical ecosystem. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Producer Venkat K Narayana Breaks Silence on CBFC Row, Shares Video Statement and Says ‘Thalapathy Vijay Sir Deserves the Farewell’ – WATCH.

"We will fight this, just the way our students did," Ramnath concluded, referring to the historical themes of the film. For now, the industry’s focus remains on whether Jana Nayagan will secure a post-Pongal release date and if the digital friction will subside.

