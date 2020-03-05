Oo La La! Sara Ali Khan Is Boho Chic in a Riot of Neon Pink, Tulle, Ruffles, Glass Beads, Ghungroos and Silk!

Sara Ali Khan in Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika for a brand shoot (Photo Credit:s: Instagram)

We love millennial styles for their minimal chic vibe! A certified style chameleon and a style icon, Sara Ali Khan never mises to make a slick case for the boho-chic style. Following a series of unconventional and slick promotional styles for her last release, Love Aaj Kal, styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Sara Ali Khan’s laid back off-duty look also gets a thumbs up from us! Bit throwing us yet another curveball, Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner Princess with a brilliant hued ensemble from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika of neon pink crafted to perfection with a heady mix of baubles like glass beads and ghungroos for a brand shoot.

It would be safe to say that Sara Ali Khan is striding along superbly with her classic good looks, a refreshing on-screen exuberance and an inspiring off-screen style in tow. Sara has never flinched from dabbling in quirky prints, risqué colours, daring silhouettes and upping the stakes with a beauty game to boot. Here is a closer look at Snazzy Sara's latest sassy style offering. Sara Ali Khan, Why Be Just Fabulous When You Can Also Be a Unicorn and Wear Those Rainbow Colours!

Sara Ali Khan - Sass, Snazz and all that Jazz!

It was a neon pink ivory dip-dyed babydoll silk dress lines with layers of pink tulle ruffles embellished in glass beads, ghungroos and laser cut acrylics and finished with a chunky waist belt. The ensemble that is worth Rs. 109,760 was accessorized by white strappy sandals, subtle makeup and wavy hair. Sara Ali Khan Says Khamma Ghani Jaipur in a Colourful Mayyur Girotra Ensemble!

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles released on 14 February 2020 on Valentine's Day. Sara will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film is scheduled for a release on 1 May 2020.