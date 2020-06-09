Sonam Kapoor Turns a Year Older Today and Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Has a Perfect Birthday Post for Her Bestie! (View Pic)

Sonam Kapoor and Miheeka Bajaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Rana Daggubati had announced about his relationship with Hyderabad-based Miheeka Bajaj, many tried to dig out information about her, to know if she is from the entertainment industry or not. Then it was known that she is not directly related to the industry but has many does have many pals and one among them is Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. Rana’s fiancée Miheeka and Sonam are besties. Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Here’s Looking at the Sassy Traits That Put This Bollywood Diva in a Spotlight.

Sonam Kapoor and Miheeka Bajaj share a great bond and the pictures that they keep sharing speaks volumes. In fact, the latter had also attended Sonam – Anand Ahuja’s wedding ceremony in Mumbai. When Miheeka and Rana had announced about their relationship, Sonam congratulated her dear pal with the message, “Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better make you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana!” Today (June 9), Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 35th birthday and Miheeka has a wonderful post for her bestie. All You Need To Know About Miheeka Bajaj Who is Also Close Friends With Sonam Kapoor.

It is double celebration for Miheeka Bajaj, as it is not only her bestie Sonam Kapoor’s birthday, but even her mom Bunty Bajaj has turned a year older today. Miheeka shared a post for her mother that read, “Happy birthday mama! @buntybajaj You are the epitome of style, care, compassion, love, creativity, efficiency, and keeping your inner child alive always! Thank you for teaching me all that I know in life and having my back quite literally in life!” Abhiram Daggubati Drops Hint about Brother Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Marriage.

Regarding Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati’s wedding, it is said that the couple is planning to tie the knot in August this year. However, there have been no official announcement made yet.