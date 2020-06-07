Sonu Sood Sends 200 Idliwalas Back to Their Hometown In Tamil Nadu, Gets Honoured With An Aarti (Watch Video)

Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Facebook, Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been a ray of hope for many migrant workers amid the pandemic. At such grim times when the world is facing a crisis like never before, Sood has been extending support to the needy in the best way possible. And now as per the latest update, the star has sent almost 200 Idliwalas back to their hometown Tamil Nadu. The Dabangg actor has arranged buses for them from Mumbai to their home. In the viral video, Sonu can be seen addressing the vendors to maintain social distancing and to use the sanitizers provided to be safe from the deadly bug. Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Slams Sonu Sood and His Efforts to Help Migrant Workers in an Editorial Taunting Him as 'Mahatma' of Lockdown.

In the clip shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see the actor also breaking a coconut in front of the buses before they leave for the said destination. However, the interesting part comes in when Sonu gets greeted with an aarti. Yup, in quite a traditional way the people showered love on him for his good deed. The video has garnered quite a great response and fans have lauded Sood's gesture. Indeed, a reel life hero turned into a real-life superhero. Sonu Sood Reveals the Cost of One Bus to Send Migrants Home, Says It's Somewhere Between Rs 1.8 to 2 Lakh. Check Out Sonu Sood's Help For The Idli Vendors Below:

Amid this, the actor's messiah mode has irked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. In his recent editorial, 'Saamna', he took a straight dig at the actor. Slamming BJP, the politician mentioned how Sood seems to be their publicity tool for the moment. Raut also tagged the actor as 'Mahatma Sood'. We wonder what would be Sonu's reaction to this mess. Stay tuned!