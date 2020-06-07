Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Slams Sonu Sood and His Efforts to Help Migrant Workers in an Editorial Taunting Him as 'Mahatma' of Lockdown

Sanjay Raut, Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the coronavirus outbreak putting India under lockdown for over three months, the status of migrant workers has been one of the most disheartening outcomes of it. Struggling to make ends meet and stranded miles and towns away from home, we saw several migrant workers in India heading to their hometowns on foot. While major celebrities made donations to several funds helping in relief efforts for coronavirus, actor Sonu Sood turned out to be a ray of hope for migrant workers after he arranged transport facilities including buses and chartered flights to send them home. The actor has been in the news since a while for his generous efforts to help amid this crisis but it seems Shiv Sena remains unimpressed with his work. Sonu Sood Sponsors Another Chartered Flight to Send Over 170 Migrant Workers Home to Dehradun.

In its recent Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday in his editorial in Saamna slammed the actor and even taunted him by referring to him as 'Mahatma' in his writeup. Calling him as 'Mahatma Sood', Raut suggested in his post that Sonu's work seems to show that the government isn't doing anything to help migrant workers amid this crisis. In the article, he also raised questions about how Sonu Sood has been arranging buses and where are the migrant workers going when the State aren't allowing them. Sonu Sood Reveals the Cost of One Bus to Send Migrants Home, Says It's Somewhere Between Rs 1.8 to 2 Lakh.

The editorial took some scathing digs at Sood and further also mentioned how he will soon be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raut launching his attack on BJP stated that Sood seems to be their publicity tool for the moment and that he may soon even become a celebrity manager for the party and promote it. It will be interesting to see if Sood responds to this scathing attack on him.