COVID-19 induced lockdown last year saw many unexpected heroes. Sonu Sood was one of them. A man who plays villainous roles in movies got so moved by the plight of the migrants and other stranded Indians the world over that he took it upon himself to safely get them home. He started sending people home buses at his own expense and later, even helped people from other countries return to India. So it only makes sense to see Spicejet honouring the man and his deeds by putting his picture on an aircraft. Mahashivratri 2021: Sonu Sood Makes an Important Point, Asks Fans To Help the Needy (View Post)

Calling Sonu Sood a hero who became one through his actions, Spicejet shared a video to show the process of turning the aircraft into a tribute to the actor and his work. It's really heartening to see his selfless work getting honoured so beautifully. Check out the video here...

The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8wYUml4tdD — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

The video also mentions that Sonu Sood and Spicejet have together helped 2.5 lakh citizens from across the world during the pandemic. What a wonderful gesture!

