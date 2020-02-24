Sridevi's Second Death Anniversary: Here's Going Back in Time to Witness Some of her Happy Moments with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

February 24th marks Sridevi's second death anniversary. It was on this day in 2018 that the brilliant actress left us for heavenly abode. Her sudden demise was shocking and what followed next was disheartening. It was a major blow for her family and the entertainment industry was shaken to hear about her sudden death. Last year Boney Kapoor has organised a 'puja' to honour the actress' first death anniversary and this year too, the family will have a small gathering to pay their respects. Sridevi’s Wax Statue Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Singapore In Presence Of Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor.

Her void will always be felt and there's no one who can replace her in our hearts. As her family gears up to embrace that sad day once again in their lives, we decide to go back in time and relish some of her fond memories. Her Instagram account that's still operational gives us a chance to take a trip down the memory lane with this Chandni of Bollywood. On that note, let's go through some of her older pictures from the happy days with her friends and family. Janhvi Kapoor Becomes the Proud Owner of a Brand New Mercedes Maybach and It Has a Sridevi Connect (View Pic).

Enjoying Her Holiday with Hubby Boney Kapoor

The One with her Friends and Family Celebrating Karwa Chauth

With Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor

With Janhvi Kapoor

The Girls Get Their Good Looks from Her

With Her Favourite Designer, Manish Malhotra

Throwback to Good Old Days

A Doting Mother

Once a Diva, Always a Diva

The Last Picture She Shared on Her Instagram Account

Unfortunately, Sridevi couldn't see the debut movie of her elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. However, the Dhadak actress will forever remember that one advice she received from her mother. "Mom said don’t overthink it, just feel it.' And be honest to what you’re doing, work hard, give it your everything, and just put your head down and keep working. It’s as simple as that; it doesn’t need to be complicated," Janhvi had said in one of her earlier interactions.

We still miss Sridevi terribly and there's nothing in the world that can change that.