Actor Rajkummar Rao will be next seen bringing the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film Srikanth Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne has been scheduled for release on May 10, the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh, also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. Rajkummar Rao: Came to the City with No Background or Backbone and Very Little Money.

The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment and eventually founded Bollant Industries. Srikanth was born visually impaired, and his family mainly depended on farming. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and employs several people with disabilities.

The industry produces eco-friendly recycled Kraft paper from municipal waste or soiled paper, packaging products from recycled paper, disposable products from natural leaf and recycled paper, and recycling waste plastic into usable products. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

