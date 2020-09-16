The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) announced its order today with regards to Rhea Chakraborty's visit to the hospital mortuary where Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains were kept and have stated that there was no breach on the part of Cooper hospital or the police. After Sushant's death on June 14, Rhea had visited the Cooper Hospital mortuary with her brother Showik Chakraborty and recently, her visit came under the scanner for which SHRC taking a note of it. The Human Rights Commission is reported to have questioned the hospital staff and also Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former Manager Shruti Modi’s Interrogation Halted As NCB Official Tests Positive for COVID-19.

As per ANI, SHRC has now stated that no breach took place. In their statement, they said, "Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission announces its order over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to the mortuary. Commission says that there was no breach on the part of Cooper hospital or the police. Commission had looked into the matter based on media reports." Rhea's last words to Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains as he visited the mortuary at the hospital had gone viral, after which several media reports questioned if the mortuary visit was a breach which led to the SHRC looking into the matter.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission announces its order over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary. Commission says that there was no breach on the part of Cooper hospital or the police. Commission had looked into the matter based on media reports: Maharashtra SHRC Chairman — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Previously, Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh had questioned Rhea Chakraborty's mortuary visit and given a statement to ET saying, " Vikas Singh had stated, “Rhea going to the mortuary was definitely irregular because somebody has facilitated this visit. With the COVID-19 situation, how do you manage to get into there? So either the Mumbai police or the hospital authorities have colluded with her to give her access.”Rhea Chakraborty Drug Probe: NCB Summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former Manager Shruti Modi and Talent Manager Jaya Saha.

Meanwhile, the actor's death case is still being investigated by CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau. The latter arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in drugs angle of the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).