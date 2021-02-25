Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has posted a picture grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that is turning heads. Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure As She Parties Hard in New York With Her Girl Gang (View Pics).

Suhana posted the picture on Instagram, where she looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a cropped beige coloured top paired with a fitted skirt. She completes the look with soft make-up and keeps her hair open. Suhana Khan’s Birthday Post For Cousin Alia Chhiba Is Too Hot To Handle!

Check Out Suhana Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

In the image, she is seen holding a grater and cheese. For the caption, she wrote: "Say (cheese emoji)."

