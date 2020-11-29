Sunny Leone's wardrobe has always been colourful and chic. The actress always manages to stun fashion fanatics with her sartorial choices and leaves them wanting for more. The Leela actress has an amazing body and knows what works for her the best when it comes to her outfits. Be it traditional wear or a red carpet look, Sunny has always managed to impress us.Sunny Leone Workout and Diet: Fitness Mantra That Keeps The Gorgeous Actress in Perfect Shape at 39.

The actress recently decked up for a shoot and posted a picture of the outfit she chose for the event. The actress can be seen standing a gallery with pink walls around her. There are pictures hanging on the wall while Sunny poses with her hand on her waist.

Talking about her outfit, she is seen wearing a black sleeveless dress. With a plunging neckline, the dress has a mesh bottom with flowers attached to it. Sunny added a black belt and a golden broach, golden danglers to add detail to the dress. She kept her makeup to a nude base, pink lips and smokey eyeshadow.

Check Out The Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny mentioned that a video will be coming up soon. Seeing the outfit we wonder what the actress was up to. As soon as she posted the picture, her comment section was flooded with appreciation for her. One user wrote, "So beautiful," while many others dropped eye-heart emojis on the post. Sunny Leone Kissed a Frog And Didn't Turn it Into a Prince, Now That's a Disappointment!

On the work front, Sunny Leone returned to Mumbai on November 6 after spending 6 months in LA. The actor shared a photo with her team from her vanity as she returned back to the grind. She later returned to LA to celebrate Diwali with her husband and kids.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).