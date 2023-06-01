Writer-producer Suparn Varma, who is known for The Family Man, Rana Naidu and is gearing up for The Good Wife, has shared that his frequent collaborator Manoj Bajpayee is a good dialogue writer. They go back a long way; the recent release Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, on which Suparn serves as a creative producer, marks their recent collaboration. Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Respects Shah Rukh Khan for Rebuilding His Family and Career After Losing Everything (Watch Viral Video).

Speaking about his experience working with Manoj Bajpayee, Suparn shared: "Manoj is not just a friend and collaborator but also one of the best actors and dialogue writers in the country. His dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring. One of the most valuable lessons I've learned from him is the importance of leaving ego aside and working together as a team, surrendering ourselves to the vision of the project."

When asked about his approach to creating content for the OTT space, Varma humbly acknowledged the contributions of his team. He stated: "I am blessed to have an incredible team of talented writers, creators, actors, and technicians who collaborate seamlessly to bring our collective vision to life. Additionally, I believe in the constant evolution of storytelling, adapting to changing times and understanding the audience's pulse."

