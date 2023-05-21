Manoj Bajpayee in his recent interview with The Lallantop lauded Shah Rukh Khan. The Bandaa star shared that the reason he respects King Khan is because he has seen him losing his ‘entire family and everything’ but again building his own space in the industry. He also added that during initial days, SRK and he used to meet frequently, but now they are not in touch, as they've created 'different worlds' for themselves. Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede Alleged Chats Leaked: SRK Pleads With Former NCB Officer for Aryan Khan's Release in Drugs Case - Reports.

Manoj Bajpayee Lauds Shah Rukh Khan:

“At the age of 26, #ShahRukhKhan lost everything. He made a new world and family. He has seen the lowest and reached the highest.” - -Manoj Bajpayee#ShahRukhKhan𓀠#ManojBajpayee pic.twitter.com/mNuK30ktjz — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors Bangladesh (@SRKWarriorsBD) May 20, 2023

