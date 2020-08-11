Spreading the net wider in the Sushant Singh Rajput financial deals probes, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned his sister Mitu Singh and former manager Shruti Modi. While Modi arrived at the ED office around 9.30 a.m., Mitu is likely to reach by noon. Janhvi Kapoor Believes the Kind of Work that Sridevi and Sushant Singh Rajput Did Gave a Sense of Ownership for Actors

The ED on Monday grilled Sushant's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother, besides others in connection with the probe into the late actor's financials.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR against Rhea and several other for abetment to suicide.

