Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has yet taken a new turn. Recently, the late Bollywood star's father, K.K. Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide. Rhea soon moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai. Now, the new development is that Sushant's family has filed caveat before SC to regarding Rhea's petition. Mayawati on Sushant Singh Rajput Case: It's Getting Murkier, Better if CBI Steps In.

ANI tweeted, "#SushantSinghRajput's family files caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court, for the transfer of investigation to Mumbai." Check out the tweet below.

ANI's Tweet:

#SushantSinghRajput's family files caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court, for the transfer of investigation to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/P1A7ZDr1do — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, there are also reports of Sushant's girlfriend missing from her Mumbai residence after the FIR by his family was filed. On the other hand, actress Ankita Lokhande, co-star and former girlfriend of Sushant, also posted a cryptic post that hinted towards her support to Sushant's family. Earlier, Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone told IANS, "Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case."

