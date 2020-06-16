Saif Ali Khan On Bollywood Celebs Reacting To Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: To Pretend That You Do Care is Like The Ultimate Hypocrisy

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left everyone heartbroken. The 34-year-old star died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment. An entire country mourned and offered condolences. Bollywood celebs started posting 'why' and 'RIP' posts for him. At the same time, Sushant's old quotes on how he was sidelined by the Bollywood industry biggies are going viral. Actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up on the sudden out pour of love by the celebrities who 'obviously did not care' for the late actor. Sara Ali Khan Was Shocked and 'Very Upset' After Hearing About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, 'She Liked Him Very Much', Says Saif Ali Khan.

In his interview with TOI, he said, "There are so many people who’ve made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow’s tragedy, you know, whether it’s to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance."

He also further added how introspecting would be a better option instead of posting on social media. "Out of respect for him, for Sushant’s tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn’t care about him and people who famously don’t care about anybody else," he opined.

He also further blatantly added that no one cares in this industry with cut-throat competition. "I mean, we don’t care about anybody. You know, it’s a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead, you know, it’s an insult to the soul that’s gone."

Earlier, actor Gulshan Devaiah also rejected the idea of Bollywood being a 'family.' In one his recent interviews, actor Manoj Bajpayee said that Bollywood should be treated just like any other job and not as a family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).