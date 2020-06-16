Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Rajesh Sharma Recalls Working with the Late Actor in MS Dhoni Biopic (Read Deets)

Bollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 12:47 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Rajesh Sharma Recalls Working with the Late Actor in MS Dhoni Biopic (Read Deets)
Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni's Biopic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rajesh Sharma Says "I have worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. I can recall him as a very jovial person who always wore a smile on his face. I remember Sushant as a foodie, and also as someone who was very serious about cinema and his career. In the MS Dhoni biopic, the way he had mastered Dhoni's style of walking, batting, body language and behaviour, shows how deeply he had observed the cricketer. Sushant loved to play cricket. I feel, it is difficult to pull off a role like that if you cannot play cricket. He was so jovial and full of life, why did he do this? I am still unable to understand! Sara Ali Khan Was Shocked and ‘Very Upset’ After Hearing About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, ‘She Liked Him Very Much’, Says Saif Ali Khan

We stayed at the same hotel during the film's shoot in Ranchi for a long time, where I got to know Sushant as a person. We used to have our breakfast and dinner together every day, and he would discuss a lot of things including food. He would suggest what to eat, which item tastes nice in the meal served by the hotel. He was a true foodie, even though he consumed food in very little amount. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor’s Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor

During the shoot of ‘MS Dhoni', he would sit behind the monitor while my shot was being done. After every shot of mine he would smile at me and tell me, ‘it's a nice shot!' He did not speak much but expressed a lot through his eyes. He was a director's actor and respected Neeraj Pandey a lot. In fact, his behaviour towards everyone was very respectful. He used to call me Rajesh sir. He was a gentleman.

He was so highly educated -- he was an engineer. His knowledge reflected in his words. Today, I feel deeply disturbed after hearing the news of his demise. I feel, no matter what you are going through, suicide can never be the solution. You should face life and accept it as it comes. Life is a mixture of good and bad. Today, maybe you are experiencing a rough patch but tomorrow might be a bright sunny day!

It is shocking to me a jovial person like Sushant take such an extreme step. Nobody commits suicide suddenly. A prolonged mental rehearsal of suicide ultimately pushes you towards that particular moment. There maybe multiple reasons behind a person deciding to end his life. We can only speculate the reasons behind Sushant's suicide but the actual reason was only known to him. Sushant left a question, leaving us searching for answers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Rajesh Sharma MS Dhoni Biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Rajesh Sharma RIP Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni Biopic Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
You might also like
Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Kai Po Che! , MS Dhoni, Kedarnath, Chhichhore And More - Here's Where You Can Watch the Late Actor's Popular Films Online on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar
Bollywood

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Kai Po Che! , MS Dhoni, Kedarnath, Chhichhore And More - Here's Where You Can Watch the Late Actor's Popular Films Online on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar
Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen As They Ask Makers to Release the Actor's Last Film in Theatres Instead Of OTT
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen As They Ask Makers to Release the Actor's Last Film in Theatres Instead Of OTT
Saif Ali Khan On Bollywood Celebs Reacting To Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: To Pretend That You Do Care is Like The Ultimate Hypocrisy
Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan On Bollywood Celebs Reacting To Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: To Pretend That You Do Care is Like The Ultimate Hypocrisy
Sara Ali Khan Was Shocked and 'Very Upset' After Hearing About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, 'She Liked Him Very Much', Says Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan Was Shocked and 'Very Upset' After Hearing About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, 'She Liked Him Very Much', Says Saif Ali Khan
Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan and Family For Sabotaging His Career, Says Won't Cow Down Anymore (View Posts)
Bollywood

Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan and Family For Sabotaging His Career, Says Won't Cow Down Anymore (View Posts)
Raveena Tandon Speaks About 'Bollywood Camps' and 'Mean Girl Gangs', Reveals How She Fought Back Dirty Politics in the Industry (Read Tweets)
Bollywood

Raveena Tandon Speaks About 'Bollywood Camps' and 'Mean Girl Gangs', Reveals How She Fought Back Dirty Politics in the Industry (Read Tweets)
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonam Kapoor's Old Video From Koffee With Karan Episode Goes Viral, Netizens Slam Her For Mocking the Late Actor
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement