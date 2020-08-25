Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, who had claimed to be a good friend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, could allegedly be planning to fly off to London, according to a family friend of the late actor. On Tuesday, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal tweeted such a claim about Sandeep, although he did not mention a surname. "Sandeep has plans to leave India and run away to London this month end. Visas and all are done," Nilotpal wrote on his unverified Twitter account. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Member Refutes Siddharth Pithani’s Claim of Taking Down Late Actor’s Hanging Body on Request of His Family

"Someone sent me this - Agencies should be on high alert and not allow anyone involved to travel out of country," Mrinal added. Netizens took to Twitter to question why Sandip Ssingh has not yet being interrogated by the CBI yet. Many among the Twitterati are speculating that Sandip Ssingh has either already flown off to Dubai or is probably all set to fly to London. Sandip Ssingh has reportedly claimed he is one of the first persons to reach the late Sushant's residence after hearing the news of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Throwback Pic with the Late Actor, Says ‘In Some Realm, We Will Always Be Together’

The film producer had shared an Instagram post just a few days after Sushant's demise in June where he had spoken about past memories of sharing an apartment with Sushant and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande at Lokhandwala. In another Instagram post, Sandip had spoken about his plans of making his directorial debut with a patriotic film starring Sushant.

However, recently senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the late actor's family, claimed that no one from Sushant's family knew about Sandip Ssingh. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted from his verified account: "Suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why?" Swamy has in the recent past tweeted hinting at a Dubai link in Sushant's death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).