Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. His fans have been outraging on social media, some alleging it to be a murder, some pushing the investigators to find out who is responsible to push the actor to take this drastic step. Caught in the storm is Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend. The actress has been at the receiving end of choicest of abuses from trolls (on other days known as loyal fans). Now, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged fans to curb their language. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: Bihar Police Reveal Sim Cards Used By Late Actor Were Not Registered Under His Name; To Now Pull Call Records (View Tweet).

"I request everybody to refrain from using bad language for anybody. I know there is annoyance and despair but we will win this fight becoz truth and God are on our side. We need to stand together for the truth without being nasty or calling names. #JusticeForSushant #Doingitright," she tweeted. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Good Friend Krissann Barretto Claims SSR Was 'Not Allowed To Meet His Friends'; Rhea Chakraborty's Jalebi Co-Star Alleges She Is 'Faking Grief' (View Comments).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

I request everybody to refrain from using bad language for anybody. I know there is annoyance and despair but we will win this fight becoz truth and God are on our side. We need to stand together for the truth without being nasty or calling names. #JusticeForSushant #Doingitright — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

Shweta has been talking about her brother's death in whatever capacity the law allows her. Earlier, she wrote a note to PM Narendra Modi to "look into the case and make sure everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with (sic)".

She Also Tweeted:

My Dear Sir, It is time for us to practice Lokmanya Tilak’s “the sense of justice” that inspires you. Please, my humble request is to look into the matter ASAP. 🙏 @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/8kIgyUZpjP — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 2, 2020

Sushant's film Dil Bechara released posthumously to an overwhelming response from the audience.

