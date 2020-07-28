It's a rather special day for Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl as the couple celebrates their two year dating anniversary. The duo has been going strong ever since they started dating and her daughters adore him like no one else. Guess, she shares her love for fitness with him and that also explains their multiple Instagram posts. While the former Miss Universe is still busy basking in the glory of her acting comeback, she took some time off to pen a rather mushy post for the special man in her life. Sushmita Sen's Beau Rohman Shawl Turns into her Manager at a Recent Event - Read Details.

"When Sush met her Rooh” 💋#rohmance followed 😍😉😀Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl ❤️ Here’s to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!! 🥰💃🏻 To many more... #duggadugga 💋" she captioned while sharing a beautiful picture with Rohman. Sushmita's adorable Instagram post has certainly warmed our hearts and here's raising a toast to this gorgeous duo on their special day. Sushmita Sen Works Out With Her ‘Tough Guy’ Rohman Shawl and It Flaunts Their Balanced Relationship (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post

Earlier, when the actress was asked to recall her first interaction with Rohman, she had revealed how it was a mistake and nothing intentional. “Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

What followed next was the beginning of their interaction and rest, as they say, is history.

