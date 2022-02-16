Ashram actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has turned into a film producer and director with his psychological thriller Suzie Q as he launched his banner Chandan Roy Sanyal Pictures to make movies with superlative standards. Chandan says: "I always wanted to create quality cinema that resonates with my ideals of filmmaking. I'm ecstatic to have found my own banner and I'm thrilled to announce its first production Suzie Q. Darlings: Alia Bhatt’s Film Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Production House Sold to Netflix – Reports.

This is also the first time I have directed a feature film and have written the script for it too. I seek the blessings of my family and my well-wishers." Produced by Vibrant Media, Sanjay Kumar Pal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Abhijeet Singh Baghel, co-produced by Krranti Shaanbag. Radhe Shyam: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Production House to Present Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s Film in Tamil Nadu Theatres on March 11.

It will also be directed by Chandan Roy Sanyal and with screenplay and dialogues by Juhi Shekhar, 'Suzie Q' is set to release soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).