The trailer of Swara Bhasker's upcoming web series, Flesh is now out. The Eros Now series dropped its first trailer on Tuesday, August 11 and it has left the audiences super intrigued. The series stars Swara along with Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana in lead roles. Revolving around the grim subject of human trafficking, the series will have Swara essay the role of a cop working on cases of flesh trade. The trailer of the show promises a gritty story and it looks like Eros Now has a winner on its hands with content such as this. Rasbhari: From Sexualising a Kid to Being Soft Porn, 5 Accusations Against Swara Bhasker's Web-Series and Why They Don't Make Sense! (Spoiler Alert).

The series will portray topics that are not only a concern in India but also globally, especially related to flesh trade. Actor Akshay Oberoi is seen in a never seen before avatar as the antagonist in the series and it looks like the actor has packed a stunning performance. Swara's character of ACP Radha Nautiyal too seems like an impressive one and we love how she pulls off action as well as cracks some powerful dialogues in the trailer. Swara Bhasker on Her Web-Series Rasbhari: It Reflects Some Very Important Issues in the Society Which We Do Not Discuss Aloud.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Sharing the trailer on her Twitter account, Swara wrote, "As horrifying as it seems, a child goes missing every 8 minutes in India. Shocked? Watch the even more shocking trailer of #Flesh." The series has been directed by Danish Aslam and written by Pooja Ladha Surti. Flesh is all set to start streaming on Eros Now from August 21.

