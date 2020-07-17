On Friday, Taapsee Pannu posted a cryptic tweet talking about how the starting point should be the same for every player taking part in a race. Even though, Taapsee did not mention what she is referring to, but the actress did mention that the "race" she is talking about, "applies to life". Vikas Dubey Encounter: Taapsee Pannu Says ‘We Did Not Expect This At All’ And Vishal Dadlani Feels ‘We Are Living In A B-Grade Film’

"A race is fair, the result is valid, only if the starting point was the same for every player. If not, the comparison and the ensuing onslaught will take away the dignity of the sport eventually. #JustAThought #AppliesToLife," tweeted the actress from her verified account. Even though Taapsee does not mention which "race" she is referring to, netizens assumed that she is talking about the alleged practice of nepotism in the film industry. Taapsee Pannu Is Upset with Class XI CBSE Syllabus That Deleted Chapters on Federalism, Citizenship, Nationalism and Secularism

Commenting on Taapsee's tweet, a user wrote: "She is actually talking about nepotism." "And this what is ongoing. The race haven't been fair to numerous extremely talented individuals whose starting point and the journey thereafter have been onerous and maddening. With frequent heartbreaking outcomes the dignity of the sport has already been shattered to smithereens," commented another user.

Read Taapsee Pannu's Tweet Below

A race is fair, the result is valid, only if the starting point was the same for every player. If not, the comparison and the ensuing onslaught will take away the dignity of the sport eventually. #JustAThought #AppliesToLife — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2020

"Not only starting point should be same but also all rules and regulations during the course of game should be same otherwise we can't judge properly," suggested another user. On the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full with movies like "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket", "Shabaash Mithu" and the Hindi remake of the German experimental thriller film "Run Lola Run".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).