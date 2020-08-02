Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turned her thinking zone into a pose and says she is not guilty about it. Tahira took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting next to a window. In the image, she is seen dressed in a blue tube dress. "Turned my thinking/writing zone into a posing one! #poser #notguilty #whynot #mightaswell". World Environment Day 2020: Tahira Kashyap Shares Five Quick Tips to Stay in Sync With Nature (Watch Video)

Tahira on Friendship Day on Sunday posted a picture featuring her "lifelines". "My lifelines. So fortunate to have you all in my life. Highs or lows, I know you got my back and I have got yours.#happyfriendshipday #friends#friendsforever #friendslikefamily," she captioned it. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Don Funky Prints and Promote ‘Gender Fluidity’ With Pride (View Post)

Check Out Tahira Kashyap's Instagram Post

On the work front, Tahira has finished writing her fourth book "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman", during the Covid lockdown. Apart from writing, Tahira has also tried to take proper care of her health during the lockdown. With ease in the lockdown restrictions, Tahira started cycling outside her home. She is currently spending time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's family in Chandigarh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).