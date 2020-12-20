Taimur Ali Khan, the cutest and most popular star kid of B-town, celebrates his fourth birthday today. This adorable little munchkin has a huge fan base ever since the day he was born. Fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of him and thanks to paparazzi for always managing to capture Tim whenever he steps out with his gorgeous parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. On this special day, fans are sharing messages for Taimur on social media but it is his ‘Amma’ Kareena’s special note for her son that is winning hearts. Taimur Birthday Special: From Gatecrashing Dad's Interview to Learning Pottery, Here Are the Best Moments of Saif and Kareena's Baby in 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an unseen picture of her son Taimur and also a video that is a compilation of his childhood moments. She writes, “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake...” Will Taimur Ali Khan Be A Successful Star Like His Parents? Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Son’s Future.

Special Birthday Post For Baby Boy Taimur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim,” writes Kareena Kapoor Khan. On this post, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and many other industry friends have wished Tim on the occasion of his birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).