Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi turns 4 years old today. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's first-born son is the internet's apple of the eye. The nation loves the little cutie so much that he is already a bigger star than many Bollywood actors. He is a paparazzi favourite. But 2020 was a different kind of year. For all. For Taimur as well. Tim's fans did not get to see as many paparazzi pics of him over the year. But, somehow, we got moments of Taimur that the internet would not have witnessed if not for the pandemic. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Happy Picture of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur, Calls Them Her ‘Favourite Boys’.

What are the odds that Saif would have agreed to do an interview from home, giving Taimur the opportunity to crash it? Not once but twice. Well, 2020 saw mangy many cute moments of Taimur. Let us have a look. After Pottery, Taimur Ali Khan Flaunts His Culinary Skills As Proud Parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Look On (View Pics).

Taimur Helped Dad Promote Jawaani Jaaneman

Taimur started off his year with Jawaani Jaaneman promotions. His dad Saif Ali Khan was leading the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld)

Timmy Celebrated Republic Day

Taimur was clicked with the Tricolour as India celebrated Republic Day on January 26.

Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Attended His Relative's Wedding

A few weeks before the pandemic was declared, Taimur attended the star-studded wedding of his relative Armaan Jain. One video of him grooving to the dhol beats went viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor)

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Taimur Got His Face Painted at Yash And Roohi's Birthday Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Taimur Learnt About Organic Farming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Celebrated Holi With Fam Jam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Called Paparazzi 'Bhai Log'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Learnt Gardening During Janta Curfew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Chilled With Dad As Lockdown Began

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Gatecrashed Dad's Interview

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Made A Pasta Necklace For Mommy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Painted This Masterpiece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Celebrated Easter At Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Interrupted Dad's Interview AGAIN

Taimur Interrupts Saif (Photo Credits; YouTube)

Went For An Evening Stroll As Lockdown Restrictions Eased

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Strolled Some More

Saif With Taimur (Photo Credits: File Image)

Made A Lego Ganpati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor)

Went Farming In Pataudi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmyDotcom (@filmydotcom)

Screamed "No Photos" Finally

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam)

Learnt Pottery In Dharamkot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Despite all the restrictions, it was quite a busy year for Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The internet got some amazing moments of the cutie patootie over the one year. More to come. Also, Kareena's preggers again, so mo babies mo fun. A very happy birthday to Taimur.

