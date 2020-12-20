Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi turns 4 years old today. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's first-born son is the internet's apple of the eye. The nation loves the little cutie so much that he is already a bigger star than many Bollywood actors. He is a paparazzi favourite. But 2020 was a different kind of year. For all. For Taimur as well. Tim's fans did not get to see as many paparazzi pics of him over the year. But, somehow, we got moments of Taimur that the internet would not have witnessed if not for the pandemic. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Happy Picture of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur, Calls Them Her ‘Favourite Boys’.
What are the odds that Saif would have agreed to do an interview from home, giving Taimur the opportunity to crash it? Not once but twice. Well, 2020 saw mangy many cute moments of Taimur. Let us have a look. After Pottery, Taimur Ali Khan Flaunts His Culinary Skills As Proud Parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Look On (View Pics).
Taimur Helped Dad Promote Jawaani Jaaneman
Taimur started off his year with Jawaani Jaaneman promotions. His dad Saif Ali Khan was leading the film.
Timmy Celebrated Republic Day
Taimur was clicked with the Tricolour as India celebrated Republic Day on January 26.
Attended His Relative's Wedding
A few weeks before the pandemic was declared, Taimur attended the star-studded wedding of his relative Armaan Jain. One video of him grooving to the dhol beats went viral on the internet.
Taimur Got His Face Painted at Yash And Roohi's Birthday Party
Taimur Learnt About Organic Farming
Celebrated Holi With Fam Jam
Called Paparazzi 'Bhai Log'
Learnt Gardening During Janta Curfew
Chilled With Dad As Lockdown Began
Gatecrashed Dad's Interview
#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY
— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020
Made A Pasta Necklace For Mommy
Painted This Masterpiece
Celebrated Easter At Home
Interrupted Dad's Interview AGAIN
Went For An Evening Stroll As Lockdown Restrictions Eased
Strolled Some More
Made A Lego Ganpati
Celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi With Family
Went Farming In Pataudi
Screamed "No Photos" Finally
Learnt Pottery In Dharamkot
Despite all the restrictions, it was quite a busy year for Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The internet got some amazing moments of the cutie patootie over the one year. More to come. Also, Kareena's preggers again, so mo babies mo fun. A very happy birthday to Taimur.
