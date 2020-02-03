Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Crosses The Rs 250 Crore Mark At The Box Office, Joins The League Of Uri The Surgical Strike And Baahubali 2

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior continues to do a good job at the box office even in its fourth weekend. It's simply incredible to see how the film has managed to get the audience to the theatres despite so many releases. It's as if the film hardly cares about any competition. It has finally crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and has become the only third film to have more than Rs 10 crore nett on the fourth weekend. The others in the same category are Uri The Surgical Strike and Baahubali The Conclusion. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: No Mention of Tanaji Malusare’s Birthplace in Film Claims Godoli Locals

Tanhaji has been crossing milestones one after the other whereas many new releases are biting the dust. Chhapaak which release alongside it crashed, Street Dancer 3D and Panga, the Republic Day releases, are slowing down considerably.

#Tanhaji flies past ₹ 250 cr mark... Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films... Remarkable growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun increases its chances of hitting ₹ 275 cr... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr. Total: ₹ 251.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

It remains to be seen if the film manages to reach the Rs 300 crore mark which would be a great start to a new year. War was the only film to cross that mark last year.