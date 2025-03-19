Former Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta celebrates her birthday on March 19. She's known for her captivating performances and vibrant presence and has carved a name for herself in Bollywood. While the actress has been missing from the silver screen for the longest time now, let's celebrate her special day by reminiscing five of her most memorable roles.

1. Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005)

In this romantic thriller, Tanushree portrayed the role of a charming and vivacious young woman caught in a love triangle. Her chemistry with co-star Emraan Hashmi and the film's catchy music made it a commercial success and introduced her to a broader audience.

2. Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005)

In this intriguing film, Tanushree played the role of a mysterious woman entangled in a web of crime and deception. Her performance showcased her versatility, as she seamlessly transitioned from a sweet girl to someone with a darker, more complex persona, earning her critical acclaim.

3. Raqeeb (2007)

In this intense romantic drama, Tanushree took on the role of a passionate woman entangled in a complex love story. Her ability to convey deep emotions and the film’s gripping plot highlighted her talent as an actress, winning her a loyal fan following.

4. Dhol (2007)

In this comedy, Tanushree brought humour and charm to her role as a fun-loving girl who gets involved with a group of misfit friends. Her ability to navigate comedic scenes with ease highlighted her talent and won her many fans.

5. Good Boy Bad Boy (2007)

In this comedy film, Tanushree played a significant role, portraying a love interest caught in a humorous situation revolving around mistaken identities. Her lively performance added to the movie's entertaining elements, showcasing her ability to engage viewers with her charm and wit.

Throughout her career, Tanushree Dutta has proven her talent by taking on diverse roles, making her one of the unforgettable faces in Bollywood.

