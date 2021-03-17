Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Tara Sutaria on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 amid reports that the actor had contracted the virus.

There was speculation that the 25-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Tadap: Akshay Kumar Shares The First Poster Of Ahan Shetty’s Debut Film With Tara Sutaria; To Release On September 24

Sutaria, however, never confirmed the reports. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Student of the Year 2 actor gave a health update to fans and thanked them for their wishes.

"Thank you all for your concern and love. I am COVID negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all," she wrote. On the work front, Sutaria has Milan Luthria's romantic-action-drama Tadap lined up for release in September.

Tara Sutaria IG story

She will also feature in Ek Villain Returns, helmed by Mohit Suri. Scheduled to be released next year, the thriller also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.