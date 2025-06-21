Mumbai, June 21: Season 3 of Netflix’s "The Great Indian Kapil Show" has already managed to create a lot of buzz. The first guest for the new season is none other than Salman Khan, and the primary episode of the comedy show is making headlines even before the telecast. During a fun interaction with Kapil, Salman revealed who was the real inspiration behind his iconic 'Tere Naam' look, which created a wave among young males back in the day. ‘Do Bhai Dono Tabahi’: Fans React As Salman Khan and Sunil Grover Reunite on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 on Netflix (See Post).

Salman shared that his hairstyle was inspired by our former President, Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. The 'Sikandar' actor revealed, “Ye jo Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se aur uss dauran I think Rahul Roy ka bhi same hairstyle tha. I thought ki jo small town hero hota hai na, unke humesha lambe baal hotey hai. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, toh waha se ye aaya tha. (The look from the film Tere Naam was actually inspired by Abdul Kalam sir and at that time, I think Rahul Roy also had the same hairstyle. I thought that all the small-town heroes had long hair. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, so that’s where it came from.)” ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Join Aamir Khan, SRK’s Video With Cast Members at Special Screening Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

During the episode, Salman further disclosed the reason behind Aamir Khan's new relationship with Gauri Spratt. The makers recently released a preview video of the laughter ride, where Kapil was seen telling Salman, “Aamir Bhai just introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s not stopping, but you aren’t even starting!” he said laughing. To this, Salman reacted by saying, “Aamir is something else. He’s a perfectionist—he won’t settle down until he perfects marriage itself!” "The Great Indian Kapil Show" season 3 will premiere on the streaming giant on Saturday on June 21st. A new episode of the show is expected to air at 8 pm, every Saturday.

