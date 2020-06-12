Thadam remake will feature Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. It was in the beginning of March that the makers, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, announced that they have acquired the remake rights of the Tamil film that starred Arun Vijay in the lead. The original plan was to begin the shooting of this movie was in May in the capital. But owing to the lockdown imposed across the country due to coronavirus outbreak, the shooting had to be postponed. Now as per a report in a leading tabloid, the makers are planning to commence the shoot of this untitled project from August. Sidharth Malhotra Confirms Vardhan Ketkar's Thriller Which Is A Remake Of Thadam.

The Hindi version of Thadam is directed by Vardhan Ketkar, which will also mark his directorial debut. Regarding the shooting, a trade source revealed to Mid-Day, “As per the original plan, the unit was to head to Delhi in May where the film would be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The director was keen on shooting certain crucial sequences across real locations.” Producer Murad Khetani was quoted as saying, “Currently, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra have given permission to shoot. It is too early to decide whether we will film in Delhi or another city; we don't know which state governments will allow shooting by August. We will take a call early next month.” Sidharth Malhotra in Hindi Remake of Thadam! Here’s Where You Can Watch the Original Film Starring Arun Vijay.

The makers were planning to release Thadam remake on November 23, but since the entire shooting schedule had to be postponed, it will be difficult to meet the deadline and hence a new release date will be announced soon. We just cannot wait to see Sidharth Malhotra’s look in this upcoming murder mystery!

