Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu’s Film Mints a Decent Sum, Earns Rs 14.66 Crore in Total

Thappad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Director Anubhav Sinha's recently released film, Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead is doing extremely well at the box office. The movie which deals with quite a sensitive subject of 'domestic violence' has already gotten thumbs up from audiences and critics alike. And owing to the same, the weekend collection of the movie is not wow, but is decent enough as it has shown an upward trend. On the opening day, Thappad had minted Rs 3.07 crore, on day 2 it collected Rs 5.05 crore and now on Sunday the Pannu-starrer earned Rs 6.54 crore. This brings the total weekend collection of the movie to 14.66 crore. Thappad Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s Gut-Wrenching Tale Shows an Upward Trend; Earns Rs 8.12 Crore in Two Days.

Thappad is facing stiff competition from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Talking about the Taapsee starrer, the flick revolves around the life of the lead and how a slap by her husband at a house party creates havoc and makes her do the right thing; file a divorce. The gut-wrenching tale is a must-watch, and going by the growth in numbers at the box office, all we hope that it remains the same on the first Monday. Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Open Poorly With 10-12% Occupancy.