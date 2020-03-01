Thappad Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s Gut-Wrenching Tale Shows an Upward Trend; Earns Rs 8.12 Crore in Two Days

Thappad Poster (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad made it to the silverscreen on February 28. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in leads, the flick garnered heaps of praises from audiences and critics alike. One of the main reasons that the movie has been well received is that it tells quite an impactful tale of 'domestic violence.' The story of this one revolves around a couple whose life goes for a toss when the husband slaps his wife at a house party. Owing to such a hard-hitting concept, the flick had collected Rs 3.07 crore on Day 1 and on Day 2 it has minted Rs 5.05 crore at the box office. Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Open Poorly With 10-12% Occupancy.

The second-day collection of Thappad is way much better than the first day and all we hope that it churns more today (Sunday). With this, the two day total of the film stands at Rs 8.12 crore. Sinha's latest venture speaks volumes about his work as Thappad shows how women are meant to compromise and ultimately get crushed under the male ego, which they should and must give it back to the patriarchal attitude in one's family. The topic is also dealt in quite a sensitive way in the flick. Thappad Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu - Pavail Gulati’s Thought-Provoking Film Gets a Thumbs Up from Critics.

Check Out Thappad's Day 2 Box Office Collection Here:

#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

FYI, this is Taapsee's second film with the director, as the two have earlier worked together in Mulk (2018). Coming back to Thappad, apart from Taapsee, the movie also sees some kick-ass performances from Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Manav Kaul and Ram Kapoor, among others. All in all, we hope that the film picks up momentum from here forth. Stay tuned!