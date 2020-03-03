Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu’s Hard-Hitting Tale Sees a Dip on Monday, Collects Rs 16.92 Crore in Total

Thappad Poster (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Thappad starring the versatile actress, Taapsee Pannu made it to the theatres last week and had a decent weekend collection. But sadly, the film could not keep up with the upward trend and dipped in numbers on first Monday. The film which deals with quite a fragile topic of 'domestic violence' seems to be losing its grip at the box office and managed to churn Rs 2.26 crore on March 2, 2020 (Monday). On Sunday the flick had minted Rs. 6.54 crore which was far better than Day 4 numbers. This brings the total four days collection of the film to Rs. 16. 92 crore. Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu’s Film Mints a Decent Sum, Earns Rs 14.66 Crore in Total.

The story of this Anubhav Sinha film revolves around Taapsee, who happens to be a so-called adarshvadi housewife until a slap makes her go the route she never thought she would. The movie has been praised by audiences and critics alike and maybe the reason it's not churning enough at the ticket window can be its hard-hitting content. As let's agree, very few in our country would actually go and witness a film which tells a tale about a woman who files divorce from her betterhalf because of a slap. Thappad Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s Gut-Wrenching Tale Shows an Upward Trend; Earns Rs 8.12 Crore in Two Days.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Thappad is steady, finds patronage on Day 4 at select sectors [#Delhi, #NCR]... Needs to maintain the pace from Tue-Thu... Eyes ₹ 22.50 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 16.92 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2020

Well, this is not the first time Taapsee is working with Sinha, as the two have collaborated earlier for Mulk. All that being said, ahead, if Tuesday collections of Thappad does not show any growth, we know what will be the film's fate. Apart from the lead actress, the movie also sees powerful performances from Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and Dia Mirza. Stay tuned to LatestLY!