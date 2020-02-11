Thappad: Taapsee Pannu and Team Go Beyond the Usual Ways to Release this New Unusual Trailer (Watch Video)

Thappad Second Trailer Out Now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad is already making headlines for its brilliant trailer which was released around a couple of weeks back. The hard-hitting trailer was bound to strike a chord with the audiences and the way Anubhav Sinha has tackled this usual but sensitive issue deserves a special round of applause. The premise revolves around a happy couple and what happens when a husband, in his fit of anger slaps his wife, just once. Now those last two words that you just read may sound casual but let's not commit a blunder of taking them so casually. Thappad: Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Lauds the Trailer of Taapsee Pannu Starrer.

The new trailer of Thappad focusses on this mere issue and why 'even once' isn't and shouldn't be acceptable. Taapsee and her team have attempted a unique way to prove their point and they even insist on reporting this new trailer for its violent and repulsive content. 'Violence in any form has no place in any relationship' is what the movie is trying here to say and they certainly present a very strong case. It's bound to stir you emotionally. Thappad Doesn't Oppose Kabir Singh but Physical Abuse in Love, Says Taapsee Pannu.

Check out Thappad Second Trailer Here

Taapsee collaborates with Anubhav Sinha for one more after their previous collaboration, Mulk, was praised and acclaimed by critics and viewers alike. Thappad will hit the screens on March 8, 2020, and we guess that would be a perfect way to celebrate Women's Day this year.