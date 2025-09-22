Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is now streaming on Netflix and has quickly climbed to the number one spot on the platform. Fans are raving about its witty humour, meta gags, hidden Easter eggs, and sharp commentary on the film industry. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review: Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Confidently Sails Through Its Unfiltered Meta Gags, Fun Performances and Quirky Celeb Cameos.

The series stars Lakshya Lalwani in the lead, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhri, and Rajat Bedi.

The 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' Moment Everyone’s Talking About

One of the most talked-about moments from the show is the "Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela" song sequence, which comes right after a jaw-dropping twist. The song - originally from the 1997 suspense thriller Gupt: The Hidden Truth, starring Bobby Deol - has been reimagined for the series, but with a clever change revealed in the finale episode.

In The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the track is said to belong to a fictional film called Sailaab. The sequence is almost identical to the original, except that Mona Singh’s character Neeta (mother of the hero Aasmaan Singh) is digitally inserted into the number. Thanks to Red Chillies VFX, Mona is de-aged and seamlessly blended into the song - similar to how Deepika Padukone was retrofitted into old classics in the "Dhoom Tana" sequence in Om Shanti Om.

The edit is so smooth that many fans have flocked to YouTube to rewatch the original song, wondering if Mona Singh had actually been part of it. Of course, she wasn’t - her screen debut came years later on the small screen with the beloved Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, the Hindi adaptation of Yo soy Betty, la fea. Cameos of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Many More – Ranking All Guest Celebs in Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series From Worst to Best.

Comments Under 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' Song on YouTube

Comments Under 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' Song on YouTube

So now that you are here and have been dejected not to see Aasmaan Singh's mummy in the original track, let's talk more about the song.

Revisiting the Original Song 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela'

The Enduring Legacy of 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela'

"Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela" was one of seven tracks featured in the 1997 blockbuster Gupt: The Hidden Truth. Serving as the electrifying introduction for Bobby Deol's character, it remains the film's most popular song to date, largely thanks to its catchy tune and Deol's iconic dance steps. The film - a whodunnit murder-mystery - also starred Kajol, Manisha Koirala and the late Om Puri, and is noted for its shocking killer reveal twist. ‘Gupt’: Kajol Says ‘27 Years to Being Killer Full Time’ As Film Turns a Year Older.

The Creative Team

The celebrated soundtrack was composed by Viju Shah, a regular collaborator with the film's director, Rajiv Rai. Shah had previously scored the background music for Rai's 1985 film Yudh and took on full musical responsibilities for his projects starting with Tridev in 1989.

The memorable lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi, with vocals for "Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela" provided by Udit Narayan and Suneetha Rao (of "Pari Hoon Main" fame). The film's vibrant choreography was the work of the husband-and-wife duo, Chinni and Rekha Prakash.

A Sweaty Performance

In a 2023 interview, Bobby Deol reminisced about the intense effort that went into the song's production. "When I heard the soundtrack of Gupt, it was the best soundtrack. Even now when kids hear it, they can relate to it because it was so modern for the time it was created. I remember 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' was shot in Mehboob Studios. I had to buy at least six pairs of black jeans! By the time I would rehearse and go for the shot, my jeans used to be drenched with sweat. There's a sequence where the rain comes, but I used to always be wet because I was rehearsing. I think that energy shows in that song."

Not an Original Track

For all its popularity, it is worth noting that the song is not an entirely original composition. The most recognised hook in the track is lifted from "Matsuri," composed by the famous Japanese new-age artist, Kitarō.

This practice was not uncommon for the soundtrack; the film's title track also borrowed elements from two international hits: "Deep Forest" by the eponymous French musical group and Mike Oldfield's "Tubular Bells".

A 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi' Connection

While speculation continues about the identity of the one dancer whose face was digitally replaced, another prominent dancer in the song has been identified as television actress Mahru Sheikh. She has appeared in numerous popular TV shows, including Kkusum: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Kahaani, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Aisa Des Hai Mera, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar etc, and in movies like Detective Naani, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Singh Is Bliing, Sanju, Mission Majnu, and the Tamil film I.

Her striking facial similarity to Katrina Kaif in the song, who had not yet entered the film industry, led many to mistakenly believe it was Kaif in the song. This makes her subsequent casting as Katrina Kaif's mother in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan an interesting choice.

What's more, she had also played Apoorva Agnihotri's mother in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, which, of course, was Mona Singh's breakout role.

In The Bads Of Bollywood universe, Mona Singh is a dancer in Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela. Interestingly, the woman on the right is Mahru Shaikh (who was *actually* a dancer in the original song). The most fun part is that we all know Mona Singh played Jassi, but a lot of us don't know… pic.twitter.com/RgLRUOrC6C — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma19) September 22, 2025

Copyright Given for Free

Director Rajiv Rai is known for being protective of his creative properties, which are copyrighted under his banner, Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd. However, the filmmaker, who recently made a comeback after nearly two decades, graciously agreed to give the rights to the song to Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, free of charge for a recent project.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Crediting the OG Team

In an interview with Mid-Day, Rai explained his decision, "Many people have asked me over the years, but usually I don't give my rights. I know Shah Rukh very well. He is a gracious person and a thorough gentleman. Also, it was for his son. So how could I refuse?"

A Nostalgic Resurgence

The song has recently returned to the public consciousness, gaining over five million new views online from fans indulging in nostalgia and newcomers drawn in by the recent buzz. This resurgence demonstrates a keen understanding of how to leverage nostalgia and present it in a manner that appeals to a modern, mass audience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).