Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a pretty face as there's more to her. The actress over the years has broken many stereotypes and proved to her contemporaries that there is no one like her. Right from flaunting zero size figure, marrying a divorced man Saif Ali Khan, working during and after pregnancy and more, Bebo is an inspiration to many out there. However, there was a time in her life, when the Heroine actress was bombarded by suggestions to not get married to Saif, as he has two children and is a divorcee. But known not to follow what other's say, the Kapoor girl followed her heart and got married to Saif. Saif Ali Khan’s Idea of a Flowery Quarantine Gift for Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Artsy and Amusing (View Pic).

You might be wondering, why are we saying this now? As a throwback video of the actress straight from Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan has gone viral on the web which sees Bebo talking about the same incident in her life back then. In the clip, she can be seen saying, "I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love." "When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens." Rishi Kapoor No More: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive At The Hospital To Support Family (View Pics).

Indeed, that's what an actress should really do, inspire minds to follow and achieve one's dream. Must say, the kind of way Bebo tackled some personal questions with so much confidence on the KWK couch is just brilliant. More power to you, girl.

Also, for the unversed, Saif divorced Amrita Singh in 2004 and got married to Kareena in 2012. The two also are blessed with a kid namely Taimur Ali Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha. Stay tuned!

