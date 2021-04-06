Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff on Tuesday posted a new Instagram picture flaunting chiselled beef. In the image, the actor poses on the beach in shorts. The star completed his look with sunglasses. Tiger Shroff is the New Style Icon of Bollywood: 5 Pictures of The Baaghi Actor That Proves He is a Handsome Hunk.

"Did you just call… beach," he captioned, clearly indicating he misses the sun and sand. The picture currently has 152K likes on the photo-sharing website. Tiger Shroff Shares Reel From His First Photoshoot, Claims 'Nothing Much Changed Except Facial Hair'.

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Instagram Post Below:

The actor has a slew of films lined up including Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti.

