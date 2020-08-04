Rajat Barmecha made an everlasting impact on the audience with this debut stint in Vikramaditya Motwane's film Udaan. With his big, innocent eyes and innocent smile, he charmed us for decades to come. But sometimes a charm is not enough to break a spell. In an interview with Navbharat Times, the actor recalled how he used to be jealous of Ranveer Singh for he bagged the Best Actor trophy pretty much everywhere for his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, despite the fact thatUdaan was more appreciated. Rajat said, "In 2011, almost all the awards went to Udaan. It even got the Best Film award. But when it came to announcing the Best Actor, it was Ranveer and not me, and I was a little disheartened at that time."

"Everyone had praised me a lot for my work in the film. Amitabh Bachchan even wrote a blog about me and Udaan. So I couldn't digest the fact that even after Udaan got the Best Film award, how was I not the best actor? I was present in each and every frame throughout the film," he added.

"This was when I was just 21 years old. I was quite naive then and these feelings were only a product of my naivety. I never had any hard feelings for Ranveer or never wished anything bad for him. Now after all these years, I have become more mature and now I find these stories really funny. I wouldn't react the same way if such a thing happens today. Also, I am not jealous of Ranveer anymore," Rajat added.

Rajat also talked about he the one award show where he shared the Best Debu award with Ranveer Singh. The Padmaavat actor had been on the stage of enough award shows by now, so being gracious enough he asked Rajat to go on stage first.

Rajat is yet to appear in a substantial film after Udaa, despite the fact that he has a cult following. The actor has web-series like Hey Prabhu under his belt.

