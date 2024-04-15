Actress Urvashi Rautela, who was recently seen in the film JNU, shared a picture with Telugu superstar NTR Jr. on Monday. However, what makes the post interesting is the use of an Instagram filter on both of their faces by the actress. The filter smoothens the face, adding an interesting touch to the post. Urvashi also penned a note in the caption, expressing her admiration for his personality. Urvashi Rautela Issues Clarification on Recent Ad Controversy Involving Rishabh Pant, Says ‘Not Directed Towards Anyone’.

In the picture, the two are captured inside a gym. While the RRR star sports a black t-shirt, Urvashi opts for fluorescent gymwear. The actress wrote in the caption: "@jrntr garu our beloved true #GlobalSuperstar - exceptionally disciplined, honest, and refreshingly straightforward, yet so wonderfully humble. Thanks a million for your kindness and the motivation."

She further mentioned, "Your lion-hearted personality is truly admirable. Can't wait to work with you in near future." Recently, Urvashi got embroiled in a controversy surrounding cricketer Rishabh Pant. She featured in an advertisement for a matrimony brand.

In the video, Urvashi was talking about actors, businessmen, singers, and batsmen and said, "Kuch log toh meri height ke bhi nahi hai”. While the advertisement went viral, the actress found herself entangled in an unnecessary controversy, and it was alleged that she indirectly mocked Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant in the video. The actress later issued a clarification on the rumours in order to shut all trolls. Jahangir National University: Makers of Urvashi Rautela and Rashami Desai’s Film Drop a New Poster Ahead of JNU’s Release.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “It’s a generic brand script given by the brand and it’s their prerogative. Not directed towards anyone, #spreadpositivity. As a responsible individual, I understand the impact individuals can have from me as the brand’s basic ambassador #hope #inspirekindness."

