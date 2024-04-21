Vaani Kapoor, who is known for her roles in Befikre, War, and Bell Bottom, shared sun-kissed photos of herself in a stunning orange ensemble. Vaani Kapoor Stuns in Pastel Green Off-Shoulder Dress for Photoshoot, Channelling Major Spring-Summer Vibes with Her Style (View Pics).

The 35-year-old actress, who was last seen in the 2022 period drama Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor, posted two selfies from inside a car.

Check Out Vaani Kapoor’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

The actress is donning an orange outfit, complemented by a minimal makeup look. Her hair cascaded freely, and she accessorised with gold earrings.

Basking in the sunlight and flashing a radiant smile for the camera, Vaani captioned the images: “Happy hour." Vaani Kapoor Raises the Temperatures in Hot New Pictures Featuring Her in an Oversized White Shirt and Cycling Shorts (View Pics).

However, she did not specify the location where the photos were taken. Her bestie and actress Raashii Khanna commented on the post, expressing, “Beauty”. Vaani's upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Raid 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).