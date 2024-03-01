Vaani Kapoor Stuns in Pastel Green Off-Shoulder Dress for Photoshoot, Channelling Major Spring-Summer Vibes with Her Style (View Pics)

Vaani Kapoor recently shared a string of photos on social media, showing off her style in a beautiful pastel green off-shoulder dress. She gives off a refreshing spring-summer vibe in these pictures. Vaani looks stunning in her outfit choice. The dress has a lovely V-neck with a cute knot resembling a rose embellishment. It also boasts full sleeves and gathers around the waist, accentuating her figure beautifully. Her makeup is flawless, with subtle pink tones on her cheeks, lips, and eyes. Leaving her hair down adds to the overall charm of her look. Vaani Kapoor Stuns in a Dusty Blue Dress While on Vacation in Udaipur, Sets Major Spring Fashion Goals (View Pics).

View Vaani Kapoor’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)