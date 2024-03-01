Vaani Kapoor Stuns in Pastel Green Off-Shoulder Dress for Photoshoot, Channelling Major Spring-Summer Vibes with Her Style (View Pics)

Vaani Kapoor took to social media to share a string of pictures of herself posing in a pastel green off-shoulder dress giving us major spring-summer vibes. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in her outfit.

Socially Nimmi Mathai| Mar 01, 2024 10:13 AM IST

Vaani Kapoor recently shared a string of photos on social media, showing off her style in a beautiful pastel green off-shoulder dress. She gives off a refreshing spring-summer vibe in these pictures. Vaani looks stunning in her outfit choice. The dress has a lovely V-neck with a cute knot resembling a rose embellishment. It also boasts full sleeves and gathers around the waist, accentuating her figure beautifully. Her makeup is flawless, with subtle pink tones on her cheeks, lips, and eyes. Leaving her hair down adds to the overall charm of her look. Vaani Kapoor Stuns in a Dusty Blue Dress While on Vacation in Udaipur, Sets Major Spring Fashion Goals (View Pics).

View Vaani Kapoor’s Pics Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actress Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Fashion Vaani Kapoor Instagram Vaani Kapoor outfit Vaani Kapoor Outfits Vaani Kapoor pics Vaani Kapoor Style Vaani Kapoor Style File
You might also like
a-threatened-officers-to-stall-bus-marshal-scheme-5791268.html"> Delhi Chief Minister & AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Alleges LG VK Saxena Threatened Officers To Stall Bus Marshal Scheme Delhi Chief Minister & AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Alleges LG VK Saxena Threatened Officers To Stall Bus Marshal Scheme
Close
Search

Vaani Kapoor Stuns in Pastel Green Off-Shoulder Dress for Photoshoot, Channelling Major Spring-Summer Vibes with Her Style (View Pics)

Vaani Kapoor took to social media to share a string of pictures of herself posing in a pastel green off-shoulder dress giving us major spring-summer vibes. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in her outfit.

Socially Nimmi Mathai| Mar 01, 2024 10:13 AM IST

Vaani Kapoor recently shared a string of photos on social media, showing off her style in a beautiful pastel green off-shoulder dress. She gives off a refreshing spring-summer vibe in these pictures. Vaani looks stunning in her outfit choice. The dress has a lovely V-neck with a cute knot resembling a rose embellishment. It also boasts full sleeves and gathers around the waist, accentuating her figure beautifully. Her makeup is flawless, with subtle pink tones on her cheeks, lips, and eyes. Leaving her hair down adds to the overall charm of her look. Vaani Kapoor Stuns in a Dusty Blue Dress While on Vacation in Udaipur, Sets Major Spring Fashion Goals (View Pics).

View Vaani Kapoor’s Pics Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actress Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Fashion Vaani Kapoor Instagram Vaani Kapoor outfit Vaani Kapoor Outfits Vaani Kapoor pics Vaani Kapoor Style Vaani Kapoor Style File
You might also like
Vaani Kapoor Stuns in a Dusty Blue Dress While on Vacation in Udaipur, Sets Major Spring Fashion Goals (View Pics)
Fashion

Vaani Kapoor Stuns in a Dusty Blue Dress While on Vacation in Udaipur, Sets Major Spring Fashion Goals (View Pics)
Vaani Kapoor Raises the Temperatures in Hot New Pictures Featuring Her in an Oversized White Shirt and Cycling Shorts (View Pics)
Fashion

Vaani Kapoor Raises the Temperatures in Hot New Pictures Featuring Her in an Oversized White Shirt and Cycling Shorts (View Pics)
Vaani Kapoor Nails the Midriff Flossing Trend in an Abstract Print Bikini Top and Blue Denims, View Pics
Fashion

Vaani Kapoor Nails the Midriff Flossing Trend in an Abstract Print Bikini Top and Blue Denims, View Pics
ns in Pastel Green Off-Shoulder Dress for Photoshoot, Channelling Major Spring-Summer Vibes with Her Style (View Pics)&via=latestly" title="Tweet">
Tags:
Actress Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor Fashion Vaani Kapoor Instagram Vaani Kapoor outfit Vaani Kapoor Outfits Vaani Kapoor pics Vaani Kapoor Style Vaani Kapoor Style File
You might also like
Vaani Kapoor Stuns in a Dusty Blue Dress While on Vacation in Udaipur, Sets Major Spring Fashion Goals (View Pics)
Fashion

Vaani Kapoor Stuns in a Dusty Blue Dress While on Vacation in Udaipur, Sets Major Spring Fashion Goals (View Pics)
Vaani Kapoor Raises the Temperatures in Hot New Pictures Featuring Her in an Oversized White Shirt and Cycling Shorts (View Pics)
Fashion

Vaani Kapoor Raises the Temperatures in Hot New Pictures Featuring Her in an Oversized White Shirt and Cycling Shorts (View Pics)
Vaani Kapoor Nails the Midriff Flossing Trend in an Abstract Print Bikini Top and Blue Denims, View Pics
Fashion

Vaani Kapoor Nails the Midriff Flossing Trend in an Abstract Print Bikini Top and Blue Denims, View Pics
Family Table: Here’s How To Watch Chef Ranveer Brar’s Culinary Reality Show Online!
TV

Family Table: Here’s How To Watch Chef Ranveer Brar’s Culinary Reality Show Online!
Google Trends Google Trends
Indrani Mukerjea
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Google Trends Google Trends
Indrani Mukerjea
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot