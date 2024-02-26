Vaani Kapoor captivates audiences with her stellar performances onscreen. But she's also captivating audiences with her fashion game, posting pictures from exquisite shoots. Her latest post has jaws dropping—sporting an oversized white shirt paired with black cycling shorts featuring horizontal white stripes. With the shirt casually unbuttoned, revealing a hint of her black bra, she amps up the allure. Opting for a minimalist approach, she skips accessories and keeps her makeup subtle, with a touch of pink on her cheeks, lips, and eyes. Her hair, left loose, adds to the overall allure of the look. Vaani Kapoor Nails the Midriff Flossing Trend in an Abstract Print Bikini Top and Blue Denims, View Pics.

View Vaani Kapoor’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

